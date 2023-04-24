NOW (FRA:11N) Price Target Decreased by 6.55% to 13.17

The average one-year price target for NOW (FRA:11N) has been revised to 13.17 / share. This is an decrease of 6.55% from the prior estimate of 14.09 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.50 to a high of 15.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.05% from the latest reported closing price of 9.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in NOW. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 11N is 0.14%, an increase of 3.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 125,961K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,184K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,125K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 11N by 15.80% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,527K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,960K shares, representing a decrease of 9.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 11N by 11.54% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,380K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,371K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 11N by 17.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,361K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,287K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 11N by 19.35% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,845K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,815K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 11N by 18.26% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

