NOW Earnings Results: $DNOW Reports Quarterly Earnings

NOW ($DNOW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $571,000,000, beating estimates of $564,978,000 by $6,022,000.

NOW Insider Trading Activity

NOW insiders have traded $DNOW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL M COPPINGER sold 26,186 shares for an estimated $401,955

NOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of NOW stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

