Now (DNOW) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Now Inc (Symbol: DNOW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.94, changing hands as high as $8.99 per share. Now Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DNOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DNOW's low point in its 52 week range is $4.05 per share, with $12.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.94.

