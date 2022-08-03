NOW Climbs On Quarterly Profit, Increased Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - NOW Inc. (DNOW) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a profit for the second quarter compared to loss last year. Quarterly profit was $26 million or $0.23 per share compared to loss of $2 million or $0.02 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $539 million from $400 million a year ago.

Further, the company raised its revenue guidance to increase as much as 30 percent.

