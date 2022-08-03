Markets
DNOW

NOW Climbs On Quarterly Profit, Increased Revenue Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NOW Inc. (DNOW) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a profit for the second quarter compared to loss last year. Quarterly profit was $26 million or $0.23 per share compared to loss of $2 million or $0.02 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $539 million from $400 million a year ago.

Further, the company raised its revenue guidance to increase as much as 30 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DNOW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular