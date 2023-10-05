Now At Highest Level ‘In A Generation,’ Mortgage Rates Chug Toward 8%, Freddie Mac Says

Mortgage rates are escalating to levels not seen in more than two decades. The average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage reached 7.49% as of October 5, according to the latest survey from Freddie Mac.

That’s the highest level since December 2000. The last time the 30-year rate reached the 8% mark was August 2000.

“Several factors, including shifts in inflation, the job market and uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s next move, are contributing to the highest mortgage rates in a generation. Unsurprisingly, this is pulling back home buyer demand,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in a statement about the new rates.

What Are the Current Mortgage Rates?

The rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.49% as of October 5, up from 7.31% the previous week. A year ago at this time, the rate averaged 6.66%.

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 6.78% as of October 5, up from 6.72% a week earlier. At this time a year ago, the rate averaged 5.90%.

Figures for the weekly mortgage rate survey come from conventional mortgage applications submitted to lenders across the U.S. and then sent to Freddie Mac. The company buys mortgages and packages them as mortgage-backed securities.

Are Lower Mortgage Rates on the Way?

Even as rates keep climbing, some industry sources say a reprieve could soon be on the way.

Bob Broeksmit, president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association, said in his weekly commentary that his organization expects the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage to fall before the end of 2023, “providing some relief to prospective home buyers heading into 2024.”

Still, no one should expect mortgage rates to ever return to the 3% range, says real estate investor and investment coach Rhett Wiseman, who owns more than 200 residential properties in the U.S. He believes rates of 5% and above are “the new standard.”

“Home buyers and homeowners must prepare themselves for interest rates [to stay] higher than 6%,” Wiseman said. “Even if interest rates drop again, I believe they will eventually settle between 5.5% and 6.5%.”

Freddie Mac forecasts mortgage rates will linger above 6% for the rest of 2023.

Nikki Beauchamp, senior global real estate advisor at residential real estate brokerage Engel & Völkers, said in an email that buyers should review their financial situation and budget to prepare for mortgage rate shock, “especially if they had been on the sidelines waiting to buy.”

“Not to mention [that] inventory issues in many markets [mean] pricing is still high,” she added.

