NOVT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Novanta Inc (Symbol: NOVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $158.86, changing hands as high as $160.89 per share. Novanta Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NOVT's low point in its 52 week range is $111.02 per share, with $187.605 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $160.08.
