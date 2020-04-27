NOVT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Novanta Inc (Symbol: NOVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.73, changing hands as high as $86.30 per share. Novanta Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOVT's low point in its 52 week range is $66.44 per share, with $99.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.31.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.