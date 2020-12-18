Novozymes to buy U.S. probiotics maker Microbiome Labs

COPENHAGEN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Novozymes NZYMb.CO will acquire U.S. based Microbiome Labs in a $125 million deal, it said on Friday, its second takeover this year of a company specialising in probiotics and gut health.

"Over the span of just a few years, the team at Microbiome Labs has built a solid market position and become a key opinion leader on the microbiome in the consumer health industry," Chief Executive Ester Baiget said in a statement.

The deal, financed through cash and bank facilities, is expected to close in the first half of January next year, and is not subject to antitrust filings.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by David Evans)

