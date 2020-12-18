US Markets

Novozymes to buy U.S. probiotics maker Microbiome Labs

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Novozymes will acquire U.S. based Microbiome Labs in a $125 million deal, it said on Friday, its second takeover this year of a company specialising in probiotics and gut health.

COPENHAGEN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Novozymes NZYMb.CO will acquire U.S. based Microbiome Labs in a $125 million deal, it said on Friday, its second takeover this year of a company specialising in probiotics and gut health.

"Over the span of just a few years, the team at Microbiome Labs has built a solid market position and become a key opinion leader on the microbiome in the consumer health industry," Chief Executive Ester Baiget said in a statement.

The deal, financed through cash and bank facilities, is expected to close in the first half of January next year, and is not subject to antitrust filings.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by David Evans)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular