Novozymes' shares jump on fourth-quarter profit beat

COPENHAGEN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Danish enzymes maker Novozymes NZYMb.CO jumped almost 8% on Thursday after it reported better than expected quarterly operating profit driven by upbeat sales of its products in particular to detergent makers.

Novozymes' current chief executive Peder Holk Nielsen will be replaced by Ester Baiget from Dow DOW.N next month as the firm looks to boost its sales growth on the back of three profit warnings last year.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen Editing by Keith Weir)

