Novozymes reports Q4 operating profit below estimates

COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Enzymes maker Novozymes NZYMB.CO on Tuesday reported fourth quarter operating profit below expectations but said it expected sales to grow organically by between 2-6% in the next financial year.

The Danish company said fourth quarter earnings before interest and tax came in at 796 million Danish crowns ($129.22 million), below an average estimate of 914 million forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Ed Osmond)

