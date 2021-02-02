Commodities

Novozymes reports Q4 operating profit below estimates

Enzymes maker Novozymes on Tuesday reported fourth quarter operating profit below expectations but said it expected sales to grow organically by between 2-6% in the next financial year.

The Danish company said fourth quarter earnings before interest and tax came in at 796 million Danish crowns ($129.22 million), below an average estimate of 914 million forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

