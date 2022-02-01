Novozymes reports Q4 operating profit below estimates

COPENHAGEN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Enzymes maker Novozymes NZYMB.CO on Tuesday reported fourth quarter operating profit slightly below expectations but said it expected sales to grow organically by between 3-7% in the next financial year.

The Danish company said fourth quarter earnings before interest and tax came in at 805 million Danish crowns ($121.60 million), below an average estimate of 844 million forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 6.6200 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.