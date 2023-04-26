Novozymes Q1 beats forecast

COPENHAGEN, April 26 (Reuters) - Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes NZYMb.CO on Wednesday reported slightly stronger than expected first-quarter operating results and maintained its full-year growth outlook.

Earnings before interest and tax for the January-March period came in at 1.134 billion Danish crowns ($167.19 million)above the 1.08 billion average expectation by analysts in a poll compiled by the company.

($1 = 6.7826 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Birkebaek, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Johannes.Birkebaek@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.