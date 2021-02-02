Novozymes expects sales to bounce back in 2021

Adds CEO comment, details

COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Enzymes maker Novozymes NZYMB.CO on Tuesday reported fourth quarter sales and earnings slightly below expectations but said it expected sales to bounce back in 2021.

In its latest strategy revamp in 2019, Novozymes said it would aim for 5% annual sales growth between 2020 and 2022. Sales growth for 2020 came in flat, however.

"Despite the prevailing uncertainties, I'm confident that we will get back to growth in 2021," Chief Executive Ester Baiget said in a statement.

Novozymes expects organic sales to grow 2-6% in 2021.

The Danish company said fourth quarter earnings before interest and tax came in at 796 million Danish crowns ($129 million), below an average estimate of 914 million from analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Novozymes proposed to pay a dividend of 5.25 per share and said it would initiate a share-buy back programme worth 1.5 billion Danish crowns.

