Novozymes AS - Class B (NVZMF) Price Target Increased by 10.11% to 56.84

The average one-year price target for Novozymes AS - Class B (OTC:NVZMF) has been revised to 56.84 / share. This is an increase of 10.11% from the prior estimate of 51.62 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.71 to a high of 66.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.77% from the latest reported closing price of 52.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novozymes AS - Class B. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVZMF is 0.24%, a decrease of 3.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 26,056K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 2,824K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,661K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,618K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVZMF by 7.00% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 2,343K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,378K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVZMF by 6.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,599K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVZMF by 8.66% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,108K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVZMF by 5.06% over the last quarter.

