Novozymes AS - ADR (NVZMY) Price Target Increased by 5.89% to 54.71

The average one-year price target for Novozymes AS - ADR (OTC:NVZMY) has been revised to 54.71 / share. This is an increase of 5.89% from the prior estimate of 51.66 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.33 to a high of 66.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.59% from the latest reported closing price of 53.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novozymes AS - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVZMY is 0.52%, a decrease of 21.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.56% to 114K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zevin Asset Management holds 73K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVZMY by 12.43% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVZMY by 2.03% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SEEFX - Saturna Sustainable Equity Fund holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam BioRevolution ETF - holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

