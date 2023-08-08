News & Insights

Novo's weight-loss drug Wegovy cuts risk of heart disease by 20% - trial data

August 08, 2023 — 06:10 am EDT

COPENHAGEN/LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Tuesday its obesity drug Wegovy reduced the risk of a major cardiovascular event like a stroke by 20% in overweight or obese people with a history of heart disease, exceeding expectations from a key late-stage trial.

The large-scale trial called SELECT involved 17,500 patients and started almost five years ago testing if the weekly injection has medical benefits.

The news sent shares in Europe's second-most valuable listed company after LVMHLVMH.PA up more than 15%.

Ahead of the eagerly-awaited data, investors and analysts told Reuters they expected that a risk reduction of between 15% and 17% or more would be considered a positive result for the increasingly popular drug.

Showing a clear medical benefit clear, in addition to weight loss, is seen as critical for the Danish drugmaker's hopes of moving beyond Wegovy's image as a lifestyle drug.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by Josephine Mason and Sharon Singleton)

