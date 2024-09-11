Novo's Saxenda Shows Promise For Younger Children With Obesity; Study

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has shared groundbreaking findings at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes meeting in Madrid regarding the potential effectiveness of Saxenda, also known as liraglutide, in addressing childhood obesity.

The study which was also published in the New England Journal of Medicine, and funded by Novo Nordisk, focused on 82 children aged 6 to under 12, with an average starting BMI indicating obesity. Over a 56-week trial period, 56 children received daily injections of up to 3 milligrams of liraglutide, while 26 were given a placebo.

Lead researcher Professor Claudia Fox from the Center for Pediatric Obesity Medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School expressed optimism about the potential of a medication targeting the underlying causes of obesity to significantly improve the lives of affected children.

The results have shown that children treated with Saxenda experienced a 7.4% reduction in BMI, indicating promising progress in the management of childhood obesity. Additionally, improvements in blood pressure and blood glucose control were noted among the children taking Saxenda compared to those on the placebo.

Despite the positive outcomes, the study also reported a higher incidence of side effects, particularly gastrointestinal issues like nausea and vomiting in children receiving the medication. Furthermore, serious side effects were documented in several participants. It's important to note that once children stopped taking Saxenda, their BMI began to rise again, underscoring the need for continued medication to maintain weight management as they grow.

This trial has significant implications for the pharmaceutical industry, as Novo Nordisk has already approached regulators to broaden Saxenda's approval to include children as young as 6 based on the outcomes of this trial. The extended trial for further treatment and follow-up is expected to yield new results in 2027, providing more comprehensive insights into the long-term effects and potential of Saxenda and similar medications in addressing childhood obesity.

Additionally, the company is exploring Wegovy, a more potent GLP-1 medication for the same age group, which has already been approved for children over 12 and is associated with greater weight loss compared to liraglutide.

