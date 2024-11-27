News & Insights

Commodities

NOVONIX Signs Synthetic Graphite Offtake Deal with Volkswagen's PowerCo

November 27, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz for Investing News Network ->

Battery materials and technology company NOVONIX (ASX:NVX,NASDAQ:NVX) has signed a binding offtake agreement for synthetic graphite material, the company said in a Monday (November 25) press release.

The agreement is with PowerCo, a battery company set up by Volkswagen (OTC Pink:VLKAF,FWB:VOW). The company is looking to boost its battery cell output, and has identified three gigafactory locations.

The first is in Salzgitter, Germany, the second is Valencia, Spain, and the third is in St. Thomas, Canada.

NOVONIX and PowerCo signed a non-exclusive testing and development agreement in March of this year.

Under the newly announced offtake agreement, NOVONIX will supply a minimum of 32,000 tonnes of synthetic graphite material to PowerCo over a five year term that is set to begin in 2027.

This arrangement comes after NOVONIX penned a binding offtake deal with automotive company Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) earlier this month. It is for a minimum of 86,250 tonnes of synthetic graphite material over a period of six years.

"Offtake agreements with high-quality partners such as Stellantis solidify NOVONIX’s position as a leader in onshoring the supply chain of synthetic graphite and accelerating the adoption of clean energy," said CEO Dr. Chris Burns.

NOVONIX's Riverside facility, located in Tennessee, US, is reportedly slated to become the first large-scale production site for high-performance synthetic graphite in North America. The company has been awarded a US$100 million grant from an office of the US Department of Energy, and also received a US$103 million investment tax credit.

The facility plans to grow output to 20,000 tonnes per year. Commercial production is set to begin in 2025.

NOVONIX is due to start commercial supply to PowerCo in 2027, but will have to achieve agreed-upon milestones first. These include mass production qualification and the satisfaction of certain compliance criteria.

The company will also have to secure financing commitments for production facilities.

Should NOVONIX fail to satisfy these requirements, PowerCo has the right to terminate the agreement.

Shares of NOVONIX were on the rise following the news, reaching as high as AU$0.98 on Monday.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.