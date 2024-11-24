NOVONIX Secures Major Graphite Supply Deal with PowerCo

NOVONIX Ltd (AU:NVX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NOVONIX Limited has announced a significant deal with PowerCo SE, agreeing to supply at least 32,000 tonnes of high-performance synthetic graphite over five years starting in 2027. This agreement underscores NOVONIX’s growing influence in the battery materials industry and reflects their commitment to sustainable and innovative technologies.

For further insights into AU:NVX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.