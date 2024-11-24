NOVONIX Secures Major Graphite Supply Deal with PowerCo

NOVONIX Ltd (AU:NVX) has released an update.
NOVONIX Limited has announced a significant deal with PowerCo SE, agreeing to supply at least 32,000 tonnes of high-performance synthetic graphite over five years starting in 2027. This agreement underscores NOVONIX’s growing influence in the battery materials industry and reflects their commitment to sustainable and innovative technologies.
