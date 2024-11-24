NOVONIX Secures Major Graphite Supply Deal with PowerCo

NOVONIX Ltd (AU:NVX) has released an update.

NOVONIX Limited has secured a binding offtake agreement with PowerCo SE to supply a minimum of 32,000 tonnes of high-performance synthetic graphite from 2027 to 2031. This collaboration marks a significant step in NOVONIX’s expansion plans, including the development of their Riverside facility, backed by a substantial grant and tax credit from the U.S. Department of Energy. The company aims to increase its production capacity to meet the growing demand for battery materials in North America.

