NOVONIX Ltd’s Major Equity Raise for Graphite Production

November 25, 2024 — 07:51 pm EST

NOVONIX Ltd (AU:NVX) has released an update.

NOVONIX Ltd is set to raise approximately A$44.4 million through a fully underwritten placement aimed at advancing commercial production of high-performance battery-grade synthetic graphite. A significant portion of this funding will come from a strategic investment by its largest shareholder, Phillips 66, which will increase its stake in the company. The raised capital will be used to equip NOVONIX’s Riverside facility, targeting a 2025 production capacity of 3,000 tonnes per annum, further bolstering its position in the battery materials sector.

