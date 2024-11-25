Novonix Ltd Requests Trading Halt for Capital Raising

NOVONIX Ltd (AU:NVX) has released an update.

Novonix Ltd has requested a trading halt on its shares starting November 26, 2024, as the company prepares to announce a fully underwritten institutional placement for capital raising. The halt will remain in effect until either the announcement is made or trading begins on November 28, 2024. This move by Novonix is closely watched by investors keen on the company’s next financial steps.

