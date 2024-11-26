NOVONIX Ltd Completes $44.4M Institutional Placement

NOVONIX Ltd (AU:NVX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NOVONIX Ltd has successfully raised $44.4 million through an institutional placement, issuing 74.1 million new shares to support its growth in the anode materials business. The company plans to enhance production capacity at its Riverside facility and has secured backing from major shareholder Phillips 66. Additionally, NOVONIX will offer a Share Purchase Plan to raise a further A$5 million, providing existing shareholders in Australia and New Zealand the opportunity to invest.

For further insights into AU:NVX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.