NOVONIX Limited Secures Up to $95 Million Funding Agreement to Expand Synthetic Graphite Production in Chattanooga

NOVONIX secures up to $95 million funding for synthetic graphite production expansion in Chattanooga, enhancing domestic supply chains.

Quiver AI Summary

NOVONIX Limited announced a Funding Agreement with Yorkville Advisors Global, LP to provide up to $95 million in funding through unsecured convertible debentures, which will support the expansion of its Riverside facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The funding will facilitate the production of commercial-grade synthetic graphite, with shipments expected to begin later this year and mass production slated for next year for key customer Panasonic. CEO Mike O’Kronley highlighted the importance of this production milestone in establishing a domestic supply chain for synthetic graphite in North America and emphasized the company's commitment to American manufacturing and job creation. The agreement outlines multiple funding tranches, with the first two totaling $57 million and additional funding contingent on shareholder approval at an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting. NOVONIX aims to significantly increase its production capacity, with plans for over 50,000 tonnes per annum across its facilities in Chattanooga.

Potential Positives

NOVONIX has secured a definitive Funding Agreement for up to US$95,000,000, enhancing its financial capacity for expansion.

The company is set to begin shipping commercial-grade synthetic graphite from its Riverside facility later this year, marking a significant milestone in its operational capabilities.

The Riverside facility is positioned to become the first large-scale production site for high-performance synthetic graphite in North America, reinforcing NOVONIX's leadership in the battery materials sector.

This expansion is expected to create high-quality jobs and strengthen American manufacturing, contributing positively to the local economy and supply chain resilience.

Potential Negatives

Securing up to US$100,000,000 in unsecured convertible debentures may indicate financial vulnerability, as the company is relying on debt financing to fuel expansion efforts.

The need for shareholder approval for a significant portion of the funding could create uncertainty and delay in accessing necessary capital for the production ramp-up.

The usage of convertible debentures may raise concerns among investors regarding dilution of shares in the future if these debentures are converted into equity.

FAQ

What is the Funding Agreement announced by NOVONIX?

NOVONIX entered a Funding Agreement to provide up to US$95,000,000 through unsecured convertible debentures to Yorkville Advisors Global, LP.

How will NOVONIX use the funds raised?

The funds will support the continued build-out of NOVONIX's Riverside facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for synthetic graphite production.

When will NOVONIX begin shipping synthetic graphite?

NOVONIX plans to start shipping commercial-grade synthetic graphite from the Riverside facility later this year, with mass production in 2026.

What is the production capacity of NOVONIX's synthetic graphite facilities?

NOVONIX aims for over 50,000 tonnes per annum combined production capacity at its Riverside and the new Enterprise South facility.

Who is the lead customer for NOVONIX's synthetic graphite?

Panasonic is the lead customer for NOVONIX’s synthetic graphite, marking a significant milestone for the company's production capabilities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVX Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $NVX Data Alerts

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $NVX stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX” or the “Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, announced today the entry into a definitive Funding Agreement to provide NOVONIX up to US$95,000,000, in exchange for the issue of up to US$100,000,000 of unsecured convertible debentures to Yorkville Advisors Global, LP (“Yorkville”). The proceeds from these convertible notes will provide additional capital for the continued build-out of our Riverside facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee.





“NOVONIX will begin shipping commercial-grade synthetic graphite from Riverside later this year with mass production starting next year for our lead customer, Panasonic. The start of commercial production will mark a critical milestone for the Company as we continue to establish and build a domestic supply chain for synthetic graphite in North America,” said Mike O’Kronley, CEO of NOVONIX. “As we further expand our operations in Tennessee, we remain focused on significantly increasing production of this essential critical mineral while strengthening American manufacturing, creating high-quality jobs, and ensuring that the U.S. possesses a resilient, reliable foundation for next-generation technologies.”











Key Terms of the Funding Agreement:









NOVONIX to issue up to US$100,000,000 of unsecured convertible debentures to YA II PN, Ltd, an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors Global, LP (“Yorkville”), under the terms of a multi-tranche funding agreement ("Funding Agreement")



NOVONIX to issue up to US$100,000,000 of unsecured convertible debentures to YA II PN, Ltd, an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors Global, LP (“Yorkville”), under the terms of a multi-tranche funding agreement ("Funding Agreement")



Yorkville has agreed to provide NOVONIX with funding of up to US$57,000,000 under the first two tranches of the Funding Agreement



Yorkville has agreed to provide NOVONIX with funding of up to US$57,000,000 under the first two tranches of the Funding Agreement



US$24,500,000 first tranche of convertible debentures raising US$23,275,000, to be issued and fully drawn down upfront, does not require shareholder approval



US$24,500,000 first tranche of convertible debentures raising US$23,275,000, to be issued and fully drawn down upfront, does not require shareholder approval



US$35,500,000 second tranche of convertible debentures, raising up to an additional US$33,725,000 through one or more drawdowns, to be issued subject to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to be held on or around 9 September 2025



US$35,500,000 second tranche of convertible debentures, raising up to an additional US$33,725,000 through one or more drawdowns, to be issued subject to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to be held on or around 9 September 2025



NOVONIX has agreed to issue an additional tranche of up to US$40,000,000 convertible debentures, subject to shareholder approval at the EGM. Funding may only be drawn down under this additional tranche by mutual agreement between NOVONIX and Yorkville



NOVONIX has agreed to issue an additional tranche of up to US$40,000,000 convertible debentures, subject to shareholder approval at the EGM. Funding may only be drawn down under this additional tranche by mutual agreement between NOVONIX and Yorkville



The headline amount of funding that could be provided to NOVONIX, if all convertible debentures are issued and amounts are fully drawn, is US$95,000,000



The headline amount of funding that could be provided to NOVONIX, if all convertible debentures are issued and amounts are fully drawn, is US$95,000,000



Debentures issued to Yorkville under the Funding Agreement are convertible into fully paid ordinary shares of NOVONIX















For more information see ASX announcement at https://www.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.nvx.





NOVONIX’s Riverside facility is poised to become the first large-scale production site dedicated to high-performance synthetic graphite for the battery, defense, and industrial sectors in North America. To meet increasing customer demand, the Company previously announced its second synthetic graphite manufacturing plant, also in Chattanooga, Tennessee, known as the Enterprise South location. With the initial capacity at Enterprise South and its existing Riverside facility, which is scaling up to 20,000 tonnes per annum (“tpa”), NOVONIX will have total production capacity of over 50,000 tpa in Chattanooga.





This announcement has been authorised for release by Ron Edmonds, Chairman.











About NOVONIX







NOVONIX is a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods. The Company manufactures industry-leading battery cell testing equipment, is growing its high-performance synthetic graphite material manufacturing operations, and has developed a patented all-dry, zero-waste cathode synthesis process. Through advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, and strategic partnerships, NOVONIX has gained a prominent position in the electric vehicle and energy storage systems battery industry and is powering a cleaner energy future.





To learn more, visit us at





www.novonixgroup.com





or on





LinkedIn





and





X





.







For NOVONIX Limited







Scott Espenshade,





ir@novonixgroup.com





(investors)





Stephanie Reid,





media@novonixgroup.com





(media)







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements about the Company and the industry in which we operate. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this communication include, among others, statements we make regarding our plans to build a new production facility, and our anticipated production capacity at each of our Riverside and planned Enterprise South facilities.





We have based such statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Such forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the timely deployment and scaling of our furnace technology, our ability to meet the technical specifications and demand of our existing and future customers, the accuracy of our estimates regarding market size, expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, needs and access for additional financing, the availability and impact and our compliance with the applicable terms of government funding and other support, our ability to obtain patent rights effective to protect our technologies and processes and successfully defend any challenges to such rights and prevent others from commercializing such technologies and processes, and regulatory and economic developments in the United States, Australia and other jurisdictions. These and other factors that could affect our business and results are included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at www.novonixgroup.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.





Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes, and actual performance and outcomes may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement in this communication is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.