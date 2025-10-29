NOVONIX Limited - Depositary Receipt (NVX) Price Target Increased by 28.15% to 2.09

The average one-year price target for NOVONIX Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:NVX) has been revised to $2.09 / share. This is an increase of 28.15% from the prior estimate of $1.63 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.07 to a high of $2.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.12% from the latest reported closing price of $1.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in NOVONIX Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 43.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVX is 0.00%, an increase of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.94% to 853K shares. The put/call ratio of NVX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 556K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares , representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVX by 21.87% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 138K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 55K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVX by 19.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

