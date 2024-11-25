News & Insights

NOVONIX Limited Announces Major Securities Issuance

November 25, 2024 — 07:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NOVONIX Ltd (AU:NVX) has released an update.

NOVONIX Limited has announced a proposed issuance of up to 95,169,372 ordinary fully paid securities to bolster its financial standing. The issuance includes 8,333,333 securities under a securities purchase plan and 86,836,039 through a placement or other offerings. This move is set to attract attention from investors looking to capitalize on NOVONIX’s growth prospects.

