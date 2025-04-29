NOVONIX Limited Announces Acquisition of 182 Acres for New Graphite Facility in Chattanooga, Creating Up to 500 Jobs

NOVONIX is purchasing 182 acres for a new graphite facility in Chattanooga, creating 450-500 jobs with significant local collaboration.

Quiver AI Summary

NOVONIX Limited has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire a 182-acre site in the Enterprise South Industrial Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for approximately $5 million. This follows the approval from local government entities and will enable the company to establish its second facility for high-performance synthetic graphite, which is projected to have an initial production capacity of 31,500 tonnes per annum and create 450 to 500 jobs. Alongside its existing facility in Riverside, this expansion is expected to increase NOVONIX's total production capacity in Chattanooga to over 50,000 tonnes per annum. The initiative is also part of a partnership with Lookout Valley Middle High School to provide students with industry-focused learning opportunities. The company anticipates receiving around $54 million in tax benefits over 15 years, contingent upon fulfilling certain conditions related to a planned loan from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Potential Positives

NOVONIX has secured a 182-acre parcel for its second facility in Chattanooga, enhancing its production capabilities in high-performance synthetic graphite.

The new facility is projected to create 450 to 500 full-time jobs, contributing significantly to local employment and economic growth.

The total production capacity of NOVONIX in Chattanooga will exceed 50,000 tonnes per annum, strengthening its position in the battery materials market.

The company is expected to receive approximately US$54 million in tax and other benefits over a 15-year period, contingent on meeting certain conditions.

Potential Negatives

The company is relying on a substantial loan of approximately US$754 million from the U.S. Department of Energy, which is contingent on meeting specific conditions, introducing uncertainty about the successful acquisition of the property and execution of its expansion plans.

The anticipated job creation (450 to 500 full-time jobs) may not materialize if conditions related to the loan or other regulatory hurdles are not satisfactorily met.

The forward-looking nature of the statements regarding production capacity and financial benefits creates a risk that actual results may significantly differ from expectations, potentially impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

What significant agreement did NOVONIX announce?

NOVONIX announced the execution of a definitive agreement to purchase 182 acres in Chattanooga's Enterprise South Industrial Park.

How much will the Enterprise South land acquisition cost?

The acquisition of the Enterprise South land will cost approximately US$5 million.

What is the expected production capacity of the new facility?

The new facility is expected to have an initial production capacity of 31,500 tonnes per annum (tpa).

How many jobs will the new facility create?

The facility is anticipated to create 450 to 500 full-time jobs in Chattanooga.

What partnerships is NOVONIX expanding in Chattanooga?

NOVONIX is expanding its partnership with Lookout Valley Middle High School through the NOVONIX Institute of Advanced Battery Technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $NVX stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX” or the “Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive agreement to purchase a 182-acre parcel in the Enterprise South Industrial Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This milestone follows the recent unanimous approvals from the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, and the Chattanooga Industrial Development Board, completing the necessary local government endorsements for the acquisition.





The land will be acquired for approximately US$5 million and serve as the site for NOVONIX's second facility of high-performance synthetic graphite. This new facility is expected to reach an initial production capacity of 31,500 tonnes per annum (“tpa”) and is anticipated to create 450 to 500 full-time jobs. With this initial capacity at Enterprise South and its existing Riverside facility, which is scaling up to 20,000 tpa, NOVONIX will have total production capacity of over 50,000 tpa in Chattanooga.





Robert Long, Interim CEO and CFO of NOVONIX, stated, "We are thrilled to finalize the agreement for Enterprise South, marking a significant step in our expansion strategy. Our collaboration with the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, and the Chattanooga Industrial Development Board has been instrumental in reaching this point. We look forward to deepening our roots in the community and contributing to the region's economic growth."​





As a part of its ongoing relationship and collaboration with the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, NOVONIX has expanded its partnership with Lookout Valley Middle High School through the NOVONIX Institute of Advanced Battery Technology. This initiative is part of Hamilton County Schools' Future Ready Institutes, providing students with career-focused learning opportunities in the battery industry and other STEM fields.​





The Company is expected to receive approximately US$54 million in total net tax and other benefits from the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County over a 15-year period, contingent upon meeting specific conditions outlined in the agreement. The Company does not intend to close on the purchase of the Enterprise South land until such time as the conditions precedent related to the conditionally committed US$754 million loan ($692 million in principal and $62.8 million in capitalized interest) from the Loan Programs Office (“LPO”) of the U.S. Department of Energy have also been satisfied.​









This announcement has been authorised for release by Admiral Robert J Natter, USN Ret., Chairman.











About NOVONIX







NOVONIX is a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods. The Company manufactures industry-leading battery cell testing equipment, is growing its high-performance synthetic graphite material manufacturing operations, and has developed a patented all-dry, zero-waste cathode synthesis process. Through advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, and strategic partnerships, NOVONIX has gained a prominent position in the electric vehicle and energy storage systems battery industry and is powering a cleaner energy future.





To learn more, visit us at





www.novonixgroup.com





or on





LinkedIn





and





X





.







For NOVONIX Limited







Scott Espenshade,





ir@novonixgroup.com





(investors)





Stephanie Reid,





media@novonixgroup.com





(media)







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements about the Company and the industry in which we operate. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this communication include, among others, statements we make regarding our plans to purchase the Enterprise South property and build the new production facility, our anticipated production capacity at each of our Riverside and planned Enterprise South facilities, our efforts to finance this new production facility with a loan from the LPO, and the expected tax and other benefits from the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County.





We have based such statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Such forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the timely deployment and scaling of our furnace technology, our ability to meet the technical specifications and demand of our existing and future customers, the accuracy of our estimates regarding market size, expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, needs and access for additional financing, the availability and impact and our compliance with the applicable terms of government funding and other support, our ability to satisfy the conditions precedent to our entering into definitive loan documents and to the U.S. Department of Energy’s funding the LPO loan and, if the loan is obtained, our ability to comply with the restrictions and obligations under the loan documents, our ability to obtain patent rights effective to protect our technologies and processes and successfully defend any challenges to such rights and prevent others from commercializing such technologies and processes, and regulatory and economic developments in the United States, Australia and other jurisdictions. These and other factors that could affect our business and results are included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at www.novonixgroup.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.





Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes, and actual performance and outcomes may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement in this communication is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.