Novonix, LG Energy Solution Enter Into Agreement For Artificial Graphite Anode Material

(RTTNews) - Novonix Limited (NVX), battery materials and technology company, and LG Energy Solution, a global battery manufacturer, said that they signed an agreement for the joint research and development of artificial graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries.

Upon successful completion of certain development work under the agreement, LG Energy Solution and Novonix will enter into a separate purchase agreement pursuant to which LGES will have the option to purchase up to 50,000 tons of artificial graphite anode material over a 10-year period from the start of mass production.

Also, in a separate agreement, Novonix has agreed to issue US$30 million worth of unsecured convertible notes to LGES with a four percent coupon and a maturity date of June 7, 2028.

Novonix plans to utilize the proceeds for continued development of anode materials, operational needs and general corporate purposes.

