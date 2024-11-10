News & Insights

Stocks

NOVONIX Inks Major Graphite Deal with Stellantis

November 10, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NOVONIX Ltd (AU:NVX) has released an update.

NOVONIX Limited has secured a significant offtake agreement with Stellantis, supplying up to 115,000 tonnes of synthetic graphite for electric vehicle battery production in North America from 2026 to 2031. This deal anchors NOVONIX’s position as a key player in the clean energy supply chain, supported by the development of their Riverside facility and a new production site. The company aims to ramp up its production capabilities to meet growing demand in the battery sector.

For further insights into AU:NVX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVNXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.