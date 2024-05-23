NOVONIX CFO Nick Liveris Assumes Non-Executive Role

NOVONIX Ltd Sponsored ADR (NVX) has released an update.

NOVONIX Limited, a leading battery materials and technology company, has announced the transition of CFO Nick Liveris to a Non-Executive Director role following his retirement from executive duties. Liveris, who has been instrumental in shaping the company’s strategy and success, will assist in the onboarding of a new CFO to ensure a smooth transition. NOVONIX continues to emphasize its commitment to revolutionizing the battery industry with sustainable technologies and materials.

