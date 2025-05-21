NOVONIX Applauds U.S. Department of Commerce's Preliminary Decision on Countervailing Duties for Graphite Imports from China

NOVONIX supports U.S. tariffs on graphite from China, aiming to enhance domestic battery material production and energy independence.

NOVONIX Limited has welcomed the U.S. Department of Commerce's preliminary decision to impose countervailing duty tariffs of up to 721% on graphite anode materials imported from China, following claims that China's low pricing has hindered the growth of the U.S. graphite industry. This move aligns with U.S. efforts to bolster domestic critical mineral supply and enhance energy independence. NOVONIX is actively expanding its production capabilities in North America, including a new manufacturing plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, expected to increase total production capacity to over 50,000 tonnes per annum. The Company aims to produce high-performance synthetic graphite for lithium-ion batteries, capitalizing on its leadership in battery materials and technology. Final determinations regarding these tariffs are expected by December 2025.

Potential Positives

NOVONIX supports a preliminary affirmative determination by the U.S. Department of Commerce for imposing significant countervailing duties on graphite imports from China, which may enhance domestic production opportunities.

The company is positioned to benefit from increased tariffs, potentially providing a competitive advantage for its synthetic graphite production in North America.

NOVONIX's new manufacturing facility in Chattanooga is set to significantly increase its production capacity, aligning with rising customer demand in the lithium-ion battery market.

The company's involvement in the North American Graphite Alliance demonstrates its commitment to strengthening the domestic supply chain for critical battery materials.

Potential Negatives

The imposition of up to 721% countervailing duty tariffs on graphite anode material from China could significantly increase the cost of raw materials for NOVONIX and affect its pricing strategy.

The ongoing antidumping duty investigation adds an additional layer of uncertainty that could lead to further tariffs, complicating the company's operations and financial forecasting.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements indicates a reliance on anticipated developments that may not materialize, potentially creating investor skepticism regarding the company's growth projections and operational stability.

FAQ

What is the recent determination by the U.S. Department of Commerce?

The U.S. Department of Commerce has proposed up to 721% countervailing duty tariffs on graphite anode materials from China.

Why is NOVONIX supportive of this decision?

NOVONIX believes this decision aids the U.S. in developing domestic mineral supply and enhancing energy independence.

What is NOVONIX's production capacity goal in Chattanooga?

NOVONIX aims to achieve over 50,000 tonnes per annum of production capacity in Chattanooga when fully operational.

What initiatives is NOVONIX engaged in regarding graphite production?

NOVONIX is scaling up its existing Riverside facility and constructing a new manufacturing plant at Enterprise South Industrial Park.

Where can I learn more about NOVONIX?

Visit NOVONIX's website at www.novonixgroup.com or follow them on LinkedIn and X for more information.

Full Release



CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX” or the “Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, applauds the preliminary affirmative determination by the U.S. Department of Commerce (“Commerce”) to impose up to 721% of countervailing duty (“CVD”) tariffs on synthetic and natural graphite anode material from China. In February, the International Trade Commission (“ITC”) announced its preliminary determination asserting that China suppressed the establishment of the graphite industry in the United States (and elsewhere) by exporting artificially cheap graphite which is a key component of lithium-ion batteries.



1







Michael O’Kronley, CEO of NOVONIX, stated, "We are encouraged by the decision of the Department of Commerce today. This decision is an important step in supporting the United States’ goal of developing critical mineral supply domestically for increased energy independence.”





Commerce is also conducting its own antidumping duty (“AD”) investigation. Any additional AD tariff imposed by Commerce will stack onto the CVD tariffs announced today. The final determinations for both investigations are expected to be issued around December 5, 2025.





This trade case was filed by the American Active Anode Material Producers, which is comprised of four members of the North American Graphite Alliance, (“NAGA”), including NOVONIX, and two additional graphite anode material producers in the United States. NAGA represents American and Canadian producers of battery-grade natural and synthetic graphite, both of which are used to create anode material for lithium-ion batteries.





NOVONIX’s Riverside facility is poised to become the first large-scale production site dedicated to high-performance synthetic graphite for the battery sector in North America. To meet increasing customer demand, the Company previously announced the execution of a definitive agreement to purchase a 182-acre parcel in the Enterprise South Industrial Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the future location of its second high-performance, synthetic graphite manufacturing plant. With this initial capacity at Enterprise South and its existing Riverside facility, which is scaling up to 20,000 tonnes per annum (“tpa”), NOVONIX will have total production capacity of over 50,000 tpa in Chattanooga.





This announcement has been authorised for release by Admiral Robert J Natter, USN Ret., Chairman.











About NOVONIX







NOVONIX is a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods. The Company manufactures industry-leading battery cell testing equipment, is growing its high-performance synthetic graphite material manufacturing operations, and has developed a patented all-dry, zero-waste cathode synthesis process. Through advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, and strategic partnerships, NOVONIX has gained a prominent position in the electric vehicle and energy storage systems battery industry and is powering a cleaner energy future.





To learn more, visit us at





www.novonixgroup.com





or on





LinkedIn





and





X





.







For NOVONIX Limited







Scott Espenshade,





ir@novonixgroup.com





(investors)





Stephanie Reid,





media@novonixgroup.com





(media)







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements about the Company and the industry in which we operate. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this communication include, among others, statements we make regarding our plans to purchase the Enterprise South property and build a new production facility, and our anticipated production capacity at each of our Riverside and planned Enterprise South facilities.









We have based such statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Such forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the timely deployment and scaling of our furnace technology, our ability to meet the technical specifications and demand of our existing and future customers, the accuracy of our estimates regarding market size, expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, needs and access for additional financing, the availability and impact and our compliance with the applicable terms of government funding and other support, our ability to satisfy the conditions precedent to our entering into definitive loan documents and to the U.S. Department of Energy’s funding the LPO loan and, if the loan is obtained, our ability to comply with the restrictions and obligations under the loan documents, our ability to obtain patent rights effective to protect our technologies and processes and successfully defend any challenges to such rights and prevent others from commercializing such technologies and processes, and regulatory and economic developments in the United States, Australia and other jurisdictions. These and other factors that could affect our business and results are included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at www.novonixgroup.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.





Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes, and actual performance and outcomes may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement in this communication is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.







1





US Graphite Producers Win Preliminary ITC Trade Case Ruling - NOVONIX





