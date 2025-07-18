NOVONIX Announces Increase in U.S. Tariffs on Chinese Anode Active Material to Strengthen Domestic Supply Chain

NOVONIX supports U.S. tariffs on Chinese graphite imports, emphasizing domestic production for battery materials and local job creation.

NOVONIX Limited announced its support for the U.S. Department of Commerce's preliminary decision to impose 93.5% antidumping tariffs on imports of anode active material, which includes synthetic and natural graphite from China. This new tariff, combined with existing countervailing duties and previous tariffs, raises the effective rate to 160%. CEO Michael O’Kronley emphasized the importance of developing a domestic supply chain for critical minerals, stating that this decision aligns with the company's strategy and supports local manufacturing and job creation. With the upcoming completion of its Riverside facility and plans for a second plant, NOVONIX aims to significantly increase production capacity for high-performance synthetic graphite in North America. Final determinations for both the antidumping and countervailing duty investigations are expected by December 5, 2025.

Potential Positives

The U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to impose a significant 93.5% antidumping tariff on anode active material from China reinforces NOVONIX’s strategic position in the domestic supply chain for battery materials.

NOVONIX's Riverside facility will become the first large-scale producer of high-performance synthetic graphite in North America, positioning the company as a leader in the industry.

The announcement of a new manufacturing plant in Chattanooga will increase NOVONIX's production capacity to over 50,000 tonnes per annum, supporting demand for critical battery materials and creating high-quality jobs locally.

This regulatory action is expected to benefit NOVONIX's business strategy by promoting local sourcing of materials among its customers and enhancing American manufacturing efforts.

Potential Negatives

The imposition of high antidumping tariffs (93.5% on AAM, stacking onto existing tariffs) could significantly increase production costs and limit price competitiveness for NOVONIX's synthetic graphite products.

The ongoing investigations regarding dumping and subsidies present uncertainty, which may adversely affect investor confidence and the company's stock performance leading up to the final determinations in December 2025.

With the reliance on a domestic supply chain strategy and significant tariffs on imports, there is a risk that NOVONIX might face challenges in meeting customer demand or fulfilling orders efficiently, potentially impacting long-term relationships with clients.

FAQ

What are the new tariffs imposed on Chinese graphite imports?

The U.S. Department of Commerce has imposed antidumping tariffs of 93.5% on anode active material, including graphite imports.

How does NOVONIX benefit from the new tariffs?

The tariffs support NOVONIX's strategy to strengthen domestic production of synthetic graphite and enhance local supply chains for battery materials.

What is NOVONIX's production capacity in Chattanooga?

NOVONIX will have a total production capacity of over 50,000 tonnes per annum in Chattanooga, including its Riverside and Enterprise South facilities.

When will final determinations for AD and CVD investigations be announced?

Final determinations for the antidumping and countervailing duty investigations are expected around December 5, 2025.

What role does synthetic graphite play in the battery industry?

Synthetic graphite is essential for manufacturing high-performance batteries, crucial for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX” or the “Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, welcomes the preliminary determination by the U.S. Department of Commerce (“Commerce”) to impose antidumping (“AD”) tariffs of 93.5% on anode active material (“AAM”), which includes synthetic and natural graphite imports from China. The effective tariff rate for AAM is now 160% which includes the previously announced countervailing duty (“CVD”) tariffs of 11.5% placed by Commerce in May, President Trump’s blanket 30% tariffs on goods from China, and 25% Section 301 tariffs implemented by USTR last year.





Michael O’Kronley, CEO of NOVONIX, stated, “The decision today underscores the strategic importance of building a domestic supply chain for critical minerals, including synthetic graphite, in North America. It affirms our business strategy as well as the diversification strategy of our customers to source critical battery materials and components locally. NOVONIX, with the most advanced synthetic graphite production facility in North America, will be increasing significantly the United States production of an essential strategic mineral while strengthening American manufacturing, and creating high-quality jobs locally.”





The AD investigation determines whether the graphite is being sold at less than fair value (“dumped”), while the CVD investigation previously announced in May



, determines whether the Chinese government is subsidizing the production and supply of graphite AAM to the United States. The additional AD tariff announced by Commerce today will now stack onto the previously announced CVD tariffs. The final determinations for both the AD and CVD investigations will be issued around December 5, 2025.





NOVONIX’s Riverside facility in Chattanooga is poised to become the first large-scale production site dedicated to high-performance synthetic graphite for the battery, defense, and industrial sectors in North America. To meet increasing customer demand, the Company previously announced its second synthetic graphite manufacturing plant, also in Chattanooga, Tennessee known as the Enterprise South location. With the initial capacity at Enterprise South and its existing Riverside facility, which is scaling up to 20,000 tonnes per annum (“tpa”), NOVONIX will have total production capacity of over 50,000 tpa in Chattanooga.





About NOVONIX







NOVONIX is a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods. The Company manufactures industry-leading battery cell testing equipment, is growing its high-performance synthetic graphite material manufacturing operations, and has developed a patented all-dry, zero-waste cathode synthesis process. Through advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, and strategic partnerships, NOVONIX has gained a prominent position in the electric vehicle and energy storage systems battery industry and is powering a cleaner energy future.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements about the Company and the industry in which we operate. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this communication include, among others, statements we make regarding our plans to purchase the Enterprise South property and build a new production facility, and our anticipated production capacity at each of our Riverside and planned Enterprise South facilities.









We have based such statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Such forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the timely deployment and scaling of our furnace technology, our ability to meet the technical specifications and demand of our existing and future customers, the accuracy of our estimates regarding market size, expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, needs and access for additional financing, the availability and impact and our compliance with the applicable terms of government funding and other support, our ability to satisfy the conditions precedent to our entering into definitive loan documents and to the U.S. Department of Energy’s funding the LPO loan and, if the loan is obtained, our ability to comply with the restrictions and obligations under the loan documents, our ability to obtain patent rights effective to protect our technologies and processes and successfully defend any challenges to such rights and prevent others from commercializing such technologies and processes, and regulatory and economic developments in the United States, Australia and other jurisdictions. These and other factors that could affect our business and results are included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at www.novonixgroup.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.





Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes, and actual performance and outcomes may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement in this communication is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.







