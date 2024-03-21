News & Insights

Novonensis expects 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin of 35%

March 21, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, March 21 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novonensis NSISb.CO, created from the merger of food ingredients and enzymes makers Novozymes and Chr. Hansen, on Thursday predicted a 2024 adjusted margin on its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around 35%.

In 2023, the proforma EBITDA margin for the combined group stood at 33.8%, the company said in a statement.

The company forecast organic sales growth of between 5% and 7% this year, after growing by 7% in 2023, it said in a statement.

"We expect a solid 2024 performance... and a strong margin development," Novonensis said.

