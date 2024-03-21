Novonensis expects 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin of 35%

Adds quote, further outlook details

COPENHAGEN, March 21 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novonensis NSISb.CO, created from the merger of food ingredients and enzymes makers Novozymes and Chr. Hansen, on Thursday predicted a 2024 adjusted margin on its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around 35%.

In 2023, the proforma EBITDA margin for the combined group stood at 33.8%, the company said in a statement.

The company forecast organic sales growth of between 5% and 7% this year, after growing by 7% in 2023, it said in a statement.

"We expect a solid 2024 performance... and a strong margin development," Novonensis said.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

