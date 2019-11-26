Novoheart To Co-develop Human Heart-in-a-Jar Model Of Heart Failure With AZN

(RTTNews) - Novoheart said that it has collaborated with AstraZeneca to develop the world's first human-specific in vitro, functional model of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), a common condition especially among the elderly and in women, with the reported prevalence approaching 10% in women over the age of 80 years.

Heart failure (HF) is a global pandemic with an estimated 64.3 million cases worldwide in 2017, with an increasing trend in prevalence. The annual global economic burden of HF is estimated at over US$100 billion.

In collaboration with the Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism therapy area of AstraZeneca, the initial phase of the project aims to establish a new in vitro model, leveraging Novoheart's proprietary 3-D human ventricular cardiac organoid chamber (hvCOC) technology, that reproduces key phenotypic characteristics of HFpEF.

Novoheart will exclusively own the intellectual property rights to the newly developed HFpEF hvCOC model.

