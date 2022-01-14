NovoCure's (NASDAQ:NVCR) investors will be pleased with their incredible 941% return over the last five years

Some NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 38% over the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 941% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 61% drop, in the last year. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because NovoCure made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, NovoCure can boast revenue growth at a rate of 34% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 60%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like NovoCure, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:NVCR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 14th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on NovoCure

A Different Perspective

NovoCure shareholders are down 61% for the year, but the market itself is up 14%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 60% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that NovoCure is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

