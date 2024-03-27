News & Insights

Novocure's lung cancer therapy succeeds in late-stage trial

March 27, 2024 — 07:14 am EDT

March 27 (Reuters) - Novocure NVCR.O said on Wednesday that its cancer therapy met the main goal of a late-stage trial testing it as a treatment for a type of lung cancer.

The therapy along with supportive care slowed the spreading of cancer to the brain to 21.9 months compared to 11.3 months for supportive care alone.

Novocure said it plans to submit the data to regulatory authorities.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

