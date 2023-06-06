News & Insights

Novocure's lung cancer device extends survival in late-stage study

June 06, 2023 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

June 6 (Reuters) - Novocure NVCR.O said on Tuesday its experimental device to treat a type of lung cancer showed a statistically significant improvement in extending overall survival among patients in a late-stage study.

The therapy is the first in more than seven years to show a significant extension in overall survival in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in late-stage study.

Novocure's device, which sends electric signals to kill cancer cells, along with standard therapies extended survival to 13.2 months compared to 9.9 months in patients treated with standard therapies alone.

Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer-related death worldwide, and NSCLC accounts for approximately 85% of all lung cancers, the company said.

