Novocure's cancer therapy fails to meet main goal in late-stage trial

August 28, 2023 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Novocure NVCR.O said on Monday its therapy failed in a late-stage trial to meet the main goal of improving survival rates in patients with a type of ovarian cancer.

Novocure's therapy, which is used with certain chemotherapies and immunotherapies, creates electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells.

The combination therapy showed an overall survival rate of 12.2 months compared to 11.9 months in patients who were treated only with paclitaxel - the chemotherapy it was combined with.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
