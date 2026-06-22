NovoCure vs. Omeros: Which Emerging Pharmaceutical Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

NovoCure maintains a commercialized revenue base through its proprietary Tumor Treating Fields oncology platform.

Omeros is focused on high-potential therapies for rare diseases and maintains a significant partnership with a global pharmaceutical giant.

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Deciding between NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) requires a look at two different stages of medical innovation. Both companies aim to solve difficult health challenges using unique scientific approaches.

NovoCure is established in the commercial market with devices that treat cancer, while Omeros is navigating the early stages of a high-stakes drug launch. These companies offer different risk levels for investors interested in the innovation happening within medical device stocks and biotechnology.

The case for NovoCure

NovoCure develops and sells Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), which are electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division. The company markets several devices, including Optune Gio for brain cancer and Optune Lua for lung cancer, across the U.S., Europe, and Japan. A strategic partnership with Zai Lab helps the company expand its reach into Greater China, where its proprietary technology is licensed for local commercialization.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $655.4 million, representing approximately 8.3% growth over the previous year. The company is not yet profitable, reporting a net loss of roughly $136.2 million for the year. This reflects the high costs associated with expanding its product reach.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 0.9x. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was negative $75.7 million, indicating the business’s need for external funding to cover operating costs and capital investments.

The case for Omeros Corp

Omeros is transitioning to a commercial-stage company following the FDA’s late 2025 approval of Yartemlea for the treatment of TA-TMA, transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Beyond its lead product, the company has secured a significant partnership with Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) to develop zaltenibart, a MASP-3 inhibitor. This collaboration provides Omeros with potential milestone payments and royalties, which are essential for its long-term revenue strategy.

Risk profile comparison

NovoCure faces risks related to its heavy dependence on Optune Gio for the vast majority of its revenue. If the company fails to expand into new areas, such as pancreatic cancer, or if Medicare changes its reimbursement policies, financial growth could be limited. Furthermore, the company relies on single-source suppliers for critical components, meaning any supply chain disruption could prevent it from delivering devices to patients.

Omeros is heavily dependent on the successful market adoption of Yartemlea, its only commercial product. Any failure in physician or payer acceptance could materially harm its financial viability. Furthermore, the company relies on Novo Nordisk for the successful development of zaltenibart and carries significant debt, including convertible notes that are due in 2029. Since Omeros does not have its own manufacturing facilities, it relies entirely on third-party partners such as Lonza to produce its treatments, making it vulnerable to production delays or quality issues.

Valuation comparison

NovoCure appears significantly cheaper based on its future revenue multiple compared to the much higher valuation assigned to Omeros.

Metric NovoCure Omeros Sector Benchmark Forward P/E N/A 58.1 24.6x P/S ratio 2.4x 74.3x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Upstart biotech companies can be exciting, and NovoCure is no exception. The company recently got FDA approved for its Optune Pax, to treat patients with advanced localized pancreatic cancer. Its core product, Optune Gio, treats glioblastoma in people 22 or older. Both use alternating electrical fields, called Tumor Treating Fields, or TTF, to disrupt cancer growth and slow disease progression. That’s exciting.

But as a business to invest in NovoCure shows some red flags. For one, Wall Street doesn’t anticipate the company generating any free cash flow until fiscal 2028, meaning NovoCure will be under pressure to finance operations until then. While the company has real revenue, with $704 million projected for 2026, it’s not growing as fast as other biotech stocks.

Omeros Corp is transitioning from a developmental-stage biotech to a commercial operation. The company just posted its first-quarter revenue in 2026, reporting $9.89 million in sales of Yartemlea, a figure management says reflects strong interest in the treatment. The business posted huge net income, relative to sales, of $56.06 million, thanks to upfront payments from Novo Nordisk.

Since Yartemlea has just launched, management isn’t estimating sales and income for the current quarter. Sales teams are visiting every transplant facility in the U.S. this quarter to spread the word about the TM-TMA treatment. Wall Street is bullish, expecting about $68 million in revenue this year, then double that in 2027, with net income close to $22 million this year from licensing and a loss of $22 million next year.

The transition from development-stage biotech to a commercial entity is a big plus for Omeros Corp. The shares trade at a premium, but it looks like a safer long-term bet, given that analysts project profitability for 2028 and beyond.





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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Novo Nordisk and NovoCure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.