Novocure To Reduce 13% Of Current Workforce - Quick Facts

November 28, 2023 — 07:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Novocure (NVCR) announced a series of actions to strengthen and optimize business operations. The plan includes an expected reduction in residual operating expenses of approximately $60 million. This includes a planned reduction in headcount of approximately 200 colleagues, 13% of current workforce.

Novocure expects to incur one-time costs related to the workforce reduction of approximately $7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company expects the projected cost savings to offset growth investments and accelerate path to profitability.

