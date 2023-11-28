Novocure To Reduce 13% Of Current Workforce - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Novocure (NVCR) announced a series of actions to strengthen and optimize business operations. The plan includes an expected reduction in residual operating expenses of approximately $60 million. This includes a planned reduction in headcount of approximately 200 colleagues, 13% of current workforce.

Novocure expects to incur one-time costs related to the workforce reduction of approximately $7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company expects the projected cost savings to offset growth investments and accelerate path to profitability.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.