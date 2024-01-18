NovoCure Surges Over FDA Acceptance Of The PMA Application For TTFields Therapy

(RTTNews) - NovoCure Limited (NVCR) stock surged 17 percent on Thursday after it announced that FDA has approved its Premarket Approval or PMA application based on the LUNAR, which mentioned the usage of TTFields therapy for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.

Currently, the oncology company's stock is climbing 17.79 percent to $14.60 over the previous close of $12.42 on a volume of 1,128,937. It had traded from $10.87 to $95.91 in the past 52-week period.

The company expects to receive a regulatory decision from FDA about LUNAR in the second half of 2024.

