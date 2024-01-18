News & Insights

Markets
NVCR

NovoCure Surges Over FDA Acceptance Of The PMA Application For TTFields Therapy

January 18, 2024 — 10:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NovoCure Limited (NVCR) stock surged 17 percent on Thursday after it announced that FDA has approved its Premarket Approval or PMA application based on the LUNAR, which mentioned the usage of TTFields therapy for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.

Currently, the oncology company's stock is climbing 17.79 percent to $14.60 over the previous close of $12.42 on a volume of 1,128,937. It had traded from $10.87 to $95.91 in the past 52-week period.

The company expects to receive a regulatory decision from FDA about LUNAR in the second half of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVCR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.