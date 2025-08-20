Markets
NVCR

Novocure Submits Premarket Approval Application To FDA For TTFields Therapy In Pancreatic Cancer

August 20, 2025 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Novocure (NVCR) Wednesday said it has submitted a premarket approval application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

TTFields are a type of cancer treatment that uses electric fields to kill cancer cells.

This submission is supported by the PANOVA-3 study evaluating the use of TTFields therapy along with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (GnP) as a first-line treatment for adults with unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic cancer, compared to GnP alone. The trial had met its primary goal by showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in median overall survival for patients treated with TTFields and GnP compared to GnP alone.

Novocure expects a decision from the regulator in the second half of 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVCR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.