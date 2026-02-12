Novocure Stock Soars On FDA Approval Of Optune Pax For Pancreatic Cancer

(RTTNews) - Novocure (NVCR) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved Optune Pax for adult patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most lethal malignancies, with limited treatment advances over the past three decades. Optune Pax is a wearable medical device that delivers Tumor treating Fields (TTFeilds), a non-invasive therapy that uses altering electric fields to disrupt cancer cell division while sparing healthy tissue.

The approval was based on the Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial, which demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival and delayed pain progression compared to chemotherapy alone.

Optune Pax is Novocure's first FDA-approved therapy for pancreatic cancer, marking a milestone for the company's TTFields platform. The device was well tolerated in clinical studies, with the most common adverse events being mild-to-moderate skin reactions under the arrays. No new systemic safety signals were observed.

When we alerted readers to NVCR on Dec.2, 2025, it was trading at $11.82.

NVCR has traded between $9.82 and $22.95 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $10.50, up 0.29%, and rose further in the overnight trading to $13.66, up 30.10%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.