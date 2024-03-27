News & Insights

Novocure Shares Rise After Phase 3 METIS Trial Met Primary Endpoint

March 27, 2024

(RTTNews) - Shares of NovoCure Limited (NVCR) are up 15% following the company's announcement of positive results from the phase 3 METIS clinical trial.

NVCR is trading on the Nasdaq at $15.15, up 15.88% or $2.08 per share. It has traded between $10.87 and $83.60 in the past 52-week period.

The trial confirmed that combining Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy with supportive care significantly prolongs the time to intracranial progression in patients with brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer after stereotactic radiosurgery.

Patients receiving TTFields therapy and supportive care showed a median time to intracranial progression of 21.9 months, compared to 11.3 months for those receiving supportive care alone.

Novocure plans to submit these findings to regulatory authorities, publish them in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, and present them at an upcoming scientific congress.

