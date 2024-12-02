News & Insights

Stocks

Novocure price target raised to $38 from $30 at H.C. Wainwright

December 02, 2024 — 11:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Novocure (NVCR) to $38 from $30 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company announced the Phase 3 PANOVA-3 study evaluating Tumor Treating Fields in unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma met its primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant median overall survival benefit. The firm, which views pancreatic cancer as “a significant market opportunity,” currently models global peak sales of $1.7B by 2037, is estimating a launch in 2026 and have increased its view of the odds of success to 70% from 20% previously.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVCR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVCR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.