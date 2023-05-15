NovoCure (NVCR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.32, changing hands as high as $77.94 per share. NovoCure Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVCR's low point in its 52 week range is $56.055 per share, with $120.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.82.

