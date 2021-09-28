NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is NovoCure's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, NovoCure had US$560.6m of debt, up from US$149.5m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$899.0m in cash, leading to a US$338.5m net cash position.

How Strong Is NovoCure's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:NVCR Debt to Equity History September 28th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that NovoCure had liabilities of US$116.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$583.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$899.0m as well as receivables valued at US$108.4m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$307.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that NovoCure has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, NovoCure boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It is well worth noting that NovoCure's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 99% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if NovoCure can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. NovoCure may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last two years, NovoCure actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that NovoCure has net cash of US$338.5m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$113m, being 605% of its EBIT. So is NovoCure's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 3 warning signs with NovoCure , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

