Novocure Gains FDA Approval for Optune Pax to Treat Pancreatic Cancer

Novocure NVCR recently announced the FDA approval for its portable therapeutic device, Optune Pax, for treating adult patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer concomitant with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel. The device uses a novel biophysical approach that delivers Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) to disrupt cancer cell division and survival. The approval came earlier than the anticipated second-quarter 2026 timeline.

The FDA approval is based on data from a successfully completed phase III study — PANOVA-3 — which evaluated Optune Pax, concomitant with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (gem/nab-pac) as a first-line treatment for locally advanced pancreatic cancer, compared with gem/nab-pac alone.

NVCR has a couple of commercialized therapies using TTFields — Optune Gio and Optune Lua — to treat glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC), respectively. The company has submitted a premarket approval application for using TTFields therapy to treat brain metastases from NSCLC. It is also developing therapies for treating metastatic pancreatic cancer, newly diagnosed GBM.

Shares of Novocure have risen 4.7% since gaining FDA approval on Feb. 11.



The approval for Optune Pax has the potential to drive NVCR’s top line, as treatment advances in the pancreatic cancer space have remained limited and there is an urgent need for more options.

Novocure’s Option Pax uses non-invasive TTFields (alternating electric fields), targeting the electrical properties of cancer cells, disrupting processes critical to cancer cell division and survival, killing cancer cells without significantly affecting healthy cells. The device-drug combo therapy marks a new treatment option for locally advanced pancreatic cancer, where systematic therapies have shown poor bioavailability, leading to limited effectiveness.

Data from the PANOVA-3 study demonstrated that treatment with Optune Pax led to statistically significant improvement in overall survival (mOS) without adding to the systemic side effects commonly associated with existing therapies. It also significantly extended time to pain progression.

Treatment with Optune Pax concomitantly with gem/nab-pac resulted in a median overall survival of 16.2 months, compared with 14.2 months for gem/nab-pac alone. The one-year survival rate was 68.1% in patients receiving Optune Pax and gem/nab-pac compared to 60.2% for gem/nab-pac alone. The median time to pain progression also improved to 15.2 months in patients treated with Optune Pax concomitant with gem/nab-pac, compared with 9.1 months for patients receiving gem/nab-pac alone.

The mOS was 18.3 months in modified per protocol (mPP) population in Optune Pax arm versus 15.1 months in gem/nab-pac alone arm. The mPP population is defined as patients who received at least 28 days treatment with one of the therapies evaluated in the phase III study.

Per a Towards Healthcare report, the pancreatic cancer market is estimated to grow from $3.01 billion to $9.57 billion between 2025 and 2034, at a CAGR of 13.7%. The growth is being fueled by rising cases of pancreatic cancer, growing research and development activities, and technological advancements.

The FDA approval for Optune Pax has the potential to boost NVCR’s prospects, given the limited treatment options and rising pancreatic cancer cases.

Last month, Novocure reported preliminary results for fourth-quarter and full-year 2025. The company recorded preliminary net revenues of $174.4 million, up 8% year over year. The metric for the full year was $655 million.

