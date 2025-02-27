NOVOCURE Earnings Results: $NVCR Reports Quarterly Earnings

NOVOCURE ($NVCR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.61 per share, missing estimates of -$0.35 by $0.26. The company also reported revenue of $161,270,000, beating estimates of $160,965,904 by $304,096.

NOVOCURE Insider Trading Activity

NOVOCURE insiders have traded $NVCR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MUKUND PARAVASTHU (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,364 shares for an estimated $61,180 .

. MICHAL NATH PURI (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 810 shares for an estimated $12,791

FRANK X LEONARD (EVP, Pres., Novocure Oncology) sold 598 shares for an estimated $9,530

NOVOCURE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of NOVOCURE stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NOVOCURE Government Contracts

We have seen $10,801,086 of award payments to $NVCR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

