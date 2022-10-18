NovoCure Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NVCR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.90, changing hands as high as $78.74 per share. NovoCure Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVCR's low point in its 52 week range is $56.39 per share, with $124.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.